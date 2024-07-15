Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Black Sea, Crimea, Russian Black Sea Fleet, Ukraine, Ukraine's Navy
Edit post

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says

by Kateryna Denisova July 15, 2024 5:52 PM 2 min read
A satellite image of the area around the Bay of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. (Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The last patrol ship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet left occupied Crimea on July 15, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

"The last patrol ship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet is just now leaving our Crimea. Remember this day," Pletenchuk wrote on Facebook.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, he said. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with other weapons, Pletenchuk told the Kyiv Independent.

One of the two such vessels departed from Crimea "a long time ago," and the other left occupied Sevastopol on July 15, he added.

"Given that they (Russia) have not been able to patrol for a while, the movement vector... We can assume that this is a transition between bases," Pletenchuk said.

Who needs warships when you’ve got drones? Russia loses control over Black Sea
The view from the camera skims over the water, low and predatory. Dodging left and right between rows of white splashes, it sidles up to the aft of the looming gray hull. A shape appears to scramble across the deck of the Russian corvette before the feed cuts off. The
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

"(This move) indicates the Russians' understanding that they must leave Crimea. At least (their) ships."

Ukraine has repeatedly struck Russia's vessels since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Around 30% of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is lost or disabled, according to the Ukrainian military.

Successful Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea forced Moscow to pull out much of its naval forces from the peninsula to the Russian port city of Novorossiysk which became a key port for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

“The Russian Navy's sphere of influence in the Black Sea has been significantly reduced, and the whole world can see this today,” Andrii Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent earlier this month.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.