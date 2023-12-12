Skip to content
Updated: Ukraine's leading phone operator Kyivstar targeted by hacker attack

by Martin Fornusek December 12, 2023 12:25 PM 2 min read
A Kyivstar building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 25, 2012. (Wikimedia Commons/Maksym Kozlenko)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This news item initially reported on a large-scale failure in Kyivstar's services. It was updated after the company announced that the outages were caused by a hacker attack.

The Ukrainian telecommunications company Kyivstar said on Dec. 12 that it came under a powerful hacker attack after subscribers complained about network and internet outages.

Kyivstar is Ukraine's leading phone services provider, with over 24 million mobile customers and more than 1 million Home Internet customers as of September this year.

The attack caused a large-scale technical failure that resulted in the loss of mobile connection and internet access "in parts of (Kyivstar's) subscriber base."

The company said its specialists are working on solving the problem with law enforcement and security services' involvement.

"The most important thing is that, as of now, the personal data of subscribers is not compromised. We sincerely apologize for the temporary inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," the company's announcement read.

"Yes, our enemies are treacherous. But we are ready to face any difficulties, overcome them, and continue to work for Ukrainians."

Users have been reporting problems since the morning of Dec. 12, saying they are unable to make or receive calls and use internet services.

Kyivstar's website has also been down since 9 a.m. local time.

Former US secretary of state to join Kyivstar board
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join the Board of Directors of Kyivstar, the largest mobile service provider in Ukraine, the company’s parent company Veon announced on Nov. 14.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
