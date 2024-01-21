Skip to content
Ukraine's Kostiuk to play in tennis quarter-final after knocking out Russian opponent

by Dominic Culverwell January 21, 2024 12:20 PM 1 min read
Marta Kostyuk reacts to defeating Maria Timofeeva in the fourth round on Day 8 of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Jan. 21, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia (Robert Prange/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostiuk made her way to the quarter-finals after defeating Russia's Maria Timofeeva in the Australian Open tournament, Ukrinform reported on Jan. 21.

Kostiuk knocked out Timofeeva, who is competing under a neutral status, with a result of 6:2, 6:1. She had previously beaten another Russian, Elina Avanesyan, in her last match.

“The war is still there. People are still dying every day. I still don’t understand what all these (Russian) players are doing here,” Kostiuk told Fox Sports after beating Avanesyan.

Ukrainian contestants have reportedly refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian participants.

Two other Ukrainian players, Elina Svitolina and Daiana Yastremska, made it to the final 16. Kostiuk is the first to make it to the quarter-finals.

She will compete next against Coco Gauff, the current U.S. Open champion for a chance to make it to the semi-finals.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
7:14 AM

Media: Putin preparing to visit North Korea.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to visit Pyongyang in the near future during a visit with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in Russia last week, North Korea's state news agency, KCNA, reported on Jan. 21.
3:43 AM

Russian seaport terminal on fire.

The terminal of the Russian Novatek natural gas company caught on fire in the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad region, regional governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on Telegram. Novatek is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia.
