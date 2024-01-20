Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine sets national record for number of female tennis players in 4th round of Grand Slam tournament

by Dinara Khalilova January 20, 2024 6:28 PM 1 min read
The sunset sky is pictured over Rod Laver Arena during the women's singles match between Poland's Iga Swiatek (L) and Czech Republic's Linda Noskova (R) on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 20, 2024. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Ukrainian female tennis players, Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, and Dayana Yastremska, have reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, one of the Grand Slam tournaments, for the first time ever, Suspilne Sport reported on Jan. 20.

The Grand Slam tournaments, which include the Australian Open, Roland Garros (unofficially known as the French Open), Wimbledon, and US Open, are the most prestigious individual tennis competitions.

Seven female tennis players from Ukraine started in the main draw of the Australian Open 2024. Four of them — Svitolina, Lesia Tsurenko, Kostyuk, and Yastremska — advanced to the third round of the tournament, breaking the national record at this stage, according to Suspilne Sport.

In her third-round match, Tsurenko lost to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, reigning champion and second seed.

Previously, only two female Ukrainian tennis players — Alona Bondarenko and Svitolina — reached the fourth round of the Australia Open, but they didn't do it simultaneously, Suspilne Sport wrote. Svitolina is Ukraine's top-ranked tennis player.

Now, Ukraine has the world's largest representation in the fourth round of the Australia Open-2024 women's grid, according to Suspilne Sport. The Czech Republic and the U.S. rank second.

Official: Russia’s full-scale invasion has killed over 400 Ukrainian athletes
Some in Russia have complained about supposed unfairness of only being able to compete without the Russian flag, said Vadym Gutzeit, the head of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee. “We’re losing people... Is that fair to us?” he added.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.