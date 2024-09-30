The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine, Hungary-Ukraine border
Edit post

Ukraine's new FM arrives in Hungary, holds talks with Szijjarto

by Kateryna Denisova September 30, 2024 11:42 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. (Ukraine's Foreign Ministry/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's new Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha arrived in Budapest on Sept. 30 to meet his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, his ministry has announced.

The ministers began talks in a one-on-one format, according to a statement posted on social media.

The two are expected to discuss the development of relations, the implementation of joint projects, including protection of the rights of national minorities, and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO among other topics.

Budapest has repeatedly opposed Ukraine's accession to NATO and the EU, sanctions on Russia, undermined Western aid efforts for Ukraine, and maintained close relations with Moscow throughout the full-scale war.

In June, Kyiv imposed sanctions blocking Lukoil, one of the largest oil companies in Russia, from transiting crude oil through the Druzhba pipeline running through Ukrainian territory, affecting supplies to Hungary.

The move aims to cut off one of the Kremlin's sources of income used to finance its war against Ukraine.

This is Sybiha's first trip to Hungary as foreign minister as part of his tour. In recent weeks, he visited Romania and Slovakia.

Sybiha's predecessor, Dmytro Kuleba, and head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak held several meeting with Szijjarto before Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Kyiv for the first time since the start of the full-scale war.

During his talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in early July, Orban urged him to consider a ceasefire as a step toward peace, which Ukraine's president dismissed, saying it would only provide a window of opportunity for Russia to regroup its forces.

Top Orban aide sparks outrage by calling Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s full-scale invasion ‘irresponsible’
A top aide of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has criticized Ukraine’s resistance to Russia’s full-scale invasion, calling it “irresponsible” and suggesting his country would have advised against fighting back if it had been asked. Balazs Orban – no relation to the prime minister – made the c…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:42 AM

Ukraine's new FM arrives in Hungary, holds talks with Szijjarto.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto are expected to discuss the development of "good neighborly relations," the implementation of joint projects, including protection of the rights of national minorities, and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO among other topics.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.