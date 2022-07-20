Ukraine’s First Lady asked US Congress for more weapons, air defense systems.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed the U.S. Congress on July 20, asking the U.S. for more arms to help save the lives of Ukrainian children.

"I'm asking you about something that I would never want to actually ask for," said Zelenska during her speech, adding that Ukrainians need vital military aid to “have the right to wake up alive” and to defend against Russian airstrikes that “kill babies in strollers.”

She asked Congress to help "stop the terror against Ukrainians," adding that "it will be our common great victory."

On July 18, Zelenska began a sole official visit to the U.S., meeting top U.S. officials. Zelenska met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and later with U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. She also met Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

According to the president's website, Zelenska's visit is aimed at raising awareness of a number of humanitarian projects, among them the treatment of Ukrainian children in the U.S. and initiatives set to help Ukrainians fleeing war.