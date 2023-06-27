Border Guard Service: No evidence of Wagner camps in Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

There is no evidence yet that Wagner Group camps are being constructed on Belarusian territory, the State Border Guard Service's spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 27.

"At the same time, it cannot be ruled out. The intelligence services and the State Border Guard Service are actively monitoring the situation in Belarus," he added.

Demchenko commented that Wagner mercenaries have not yet been sighted on Belarusian territory. At the moment, there are up to 2,000 Russian soldiers, engaged in exercises and training, the spokesperson explained.

The State Border Guard Service also recorded no movement of enemy equipment or manpower near the border, and according to its estimates, forces stationed in Belarus are not sufficient for a second invasion of Kyiv.

Demchenko said that the situation nevertheless remains tense due to Minsk's support for Russia's war of aggression and Ukraine's military continues to reinforce its northern border.

The Russian independent outlet Verstka wrote on June 26 that according to their sources in Belarus, a military camp for 8,000 Wagner contractors is being built at Asipovichy, roughly 200 km from the Ukrainian border.

The Wagner Group's founder launched an armed rebellion against the Russian government on June 23. His mercenaries occupied the city of Rostov and marched on Moscow, only to abruptly end the insurrection on June 24.

After a deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, allegedly brokered by the Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, Russian officials said that the Wagner founder and its contractors will be allowed to leave for Belarus.

Although Prigozhin's press service hasn't yet confirmed his arrival, the Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that Prigozhin's business jet had landed at the Machulishchy military airfield near Minsk.