Border Guard Service: No evidence of Wagner camps in Belarus

by Martin Fornusek June 27, 2023 4:41 PM 2 min read
Belarusian border guard checks drivers and vehicles entering the border zone near the settlement of Divin in the Brest region on Feb. 15, 2023. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
There is no evidence yet that Wagner Group camps are being constructed on Belarusian territory, the State Border Guard Service's spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 27.

"At the same time, it cannot be ruled out. The intelligence services and the State Border Guard Service are actively monitoring the situation in Belarus," he added.

Demchenko commented that Wagner mercenaries have not yet been sighted on Belarusian territory. At the moment, there are up to 2,000 Russian soldiers, engaged in exercises and training, the spokesperson explained.

The State Border Guard Service also recorded no movement of enemy equipment or manpower near the border, and according to its estimates, forces stationed in Belarus are not sufficient for a second invasion of Kyiv.

Demchenko said that the situation nevertheless remains tense due to Minsk's support for Russia's war of aggression and Ukraine's military continues to reinforce its northern border.

The Russian independent outlet Verstka wrote on June 26 that according to their sources in Belarus, a military camp for 8,000 Wagner contractors is being built at Asipovichy, roughly 200 km from the Ukrainian border.

The Wagner Group's founder launched an armed rebellion against the Russian government on June 23. His mercenaries occupied the city of Rostov and marched on Moscow, only to abruptly end the insurrection on June 24.

After a deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin, allegedly brokered by the Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko, Russian officials said that the Wagner founder and its contractors will be allowed to leave for Belarus.

Although Prigozhin's press service hasn't yet confirmed his arrival, the Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that Prigozhin's business jet had landed at the Machulishchy military airfield near Minsk.

Putin slams rebellion’s organizers but praises most Wagner mercenaries
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on June 26 lashed out at the organizers of the Wagner rebellion but argued that most Wagner mercenaries are patriots.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
