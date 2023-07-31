Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's birth rate drops by 28%

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 31, 2023
Newborn infants are pictured in a maternity hospital in Lviv on October 21, 2022. (Photo by YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian data analytics website Opendatabot has reported that in the first six months of 2023, the country's birth rate was 28% lower than the same period in 2021.

This decline is the biggest since Ukraine's independence in 1991. Birth rates in Ukraine have been falling since 2013 by about 7% per year.

In total, 96,755 children were born in Ukraine between January and July 2023, whereas 135,079 were born during this period in 2021.

An average of 16,100 children are born per month in Ukraine in 2023, whereas prior to the full-scale invasion, an average of 21,000-23,000 newborns per month was recorded.

The last major drop in birth rates was a 12% decline in 2015, a year after Russia began its occupation of Crimea and territories in Ukraine's east.

A "catastrophic" drop in the birth rate was expected by the Ptoukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies earlier in 2023. According Ella Libanova, the institute's director, there are risks that by 2030 the country's population will decrease to less than 35 million.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
