Zaluzhnyi meets NATO commander in Europe, discusses war's ‘possible scenarios’

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, met Christopher Cavoli, commander-in-chief of NATO and US Armed Forces in Europe on April 30, reporting on the current situation across the entire front line, Zaluzhnyi reported on his Telegram channel.

Zaluzhnyi added that they also discussed possible next steps in the war against Russia and “importance of timely deliveries of a sufficient amount of ammunition and military equipment.”

Zaluzhnyi said that he “emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with a wide range of weapons and anti-aircraft defense systems” to solve key problems in the “resistance to Russian aggression.” Both agreed on the importance of further military training of Ukrainian service members.

Ukraine’s army commander also regularly discusses Ukraine's situation with the U.S. Chairman of U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.



The last phone call between the two took place on April 27, when the top military officials spoke about further support of the Ukrainian army by Western partners.