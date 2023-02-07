Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ambassador: 2 Ukrainians previously considered dead are rescued in Turkey

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2023 10:52 PM 1 min read
Search and rescue efforts continue at the site in Gaziantep, Turkey, on Feb. 6, 2023, following the earthquakes that hit Turkey's Kahramanmaras. (Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two Ukrainian citizens, who were previously considered dead in Turkey's earthquake, have been rescued, Ukraine's Ambassador to the country Vasyl Bodnar reported on Feb. 7.

They were pulled out of the rubble in the Turkish province of Hatay, Bodnar said, without providing any details.

Earlier on the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said that two Ukrainians died, four were injured, and 19 remain missing in the Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Over 5,000 people were killed and tens of thousands more injured in Turkey and Syria after two devastating earthquakes hit the region on Feb. 6. Hundreds of buildings have collapsed, with the death toll rising by the hour.

President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree on Feb. 7 ordering to send humanitarian aid to Turkey to help "overcome the consequences" of a devastating earthquake.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
