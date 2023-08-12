Air Force: 3 Shahed drones shot down overnight in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Aug. 12 that three out of five Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight were shot down by air defense in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Russia has been using Iranian-supplied Shahed drones to strike targets throughout Ukraine since last fall.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko, Russia launched the drones targeting the city of Zaporizhzhia, as well as the villages of Huliaipilske and Chervone.

Malashko also said that Russia launched 67 attacks on 28 populated areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the past 24 hours. In addition to the drones, this included artillery and missile strikes.

The authorities said they had received 20 reports about the destruction of residential buildings, agricultural machinery, and infrastructure facilities as a result of the attacks. However, there were no reported casualties.