Ukraine's Air Force denies ballistic missile shot down over Kyiv on May 4

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat told Suspilne media outlet on May 5 that ballistic missiles were not shot down or even detected over Kyiv's airspace on May 4.

"Although there was a possibility of their use, no ballistic missiles were recorded," Ihnat said.

Ihnat's denial came after the publication Defense Express alleged on May 5 that a Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missile could have been successfully shot down by Ukrainian air defense overnight on May 4.

If true, this would be the first time such a missile was successfully shot down by Ukraine's air defense.

Defense Express published photos provided by its sources showing what they judged to be the nose of the missile.

Ukraine received Patriot air defense systems at the end of April, which are viewed as one of the world's best air defense systems, and will enable Ukraine to shoot down ballistic missiles.