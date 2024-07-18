Skip to content
Donetsk Oblast, War, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces
Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast

by Elsa Court July 18, 2024 10:51 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A road sign that reads “Donetsk Oblast” on a roadside in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 21, 2022. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the village of Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told Interfax Ukraine on July 18.

Earlier media reports suggested that Urozhaine, a village on the southern front line in an area of Donetsk Oblast that borders Zaporzhzhia Oblast, had been captured by Russian forces.

Ukrainian forces withdrew "due to the fact that the enemy destroyed almost everything in Urozhaine," Voloshyn said.

The decision was made "to preserve the lives and health of our personnel who were defending there," Voloshyn added.

"The settlement itself was also almost completely destroyed by enemy shelling. The positions of the Ukrainian defenders were destroyed and keeping personnel there was a threat to the lives of our soldiers."

According to Voloshyn, Russian forces suffer "considerable losses every day."

Urozhaine was liberated by Ukraine in August 2023, having been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on July 14 that it had recaptured the village.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv brings back 95 POWs from Russian captivity
Key developments on July 17: * 95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity * Fighting in Krynky ongoing, but Ukrainian positions ‘completely destroyed’ * Citing security concerns, Russian authorities restrict entry to border areas of Belgorod Oblast * Germany to halve Ukraine military aid…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Elsa Court
5:06 PM  (Updated: )

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
3:09 PM

95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity.

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.
