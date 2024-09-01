Ukraine wins second gold medal at Paris Paralympics in women's long jump

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian athlete Oksana Zubkovska won a gold medal in the T12 long jump event on Sept. 1, giving Ukraine its second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the fourth day of the games.

Zubkovska reached a distance of 5.78 meters, a seasonal best for the athlete. The long jump champion has won a gold medal at every T12 long jump Summer Paralympics event since Beijing 2008. She set a world record at the 2012 London games of 6.60 meters, which still stands today.

In 2024, Ukraine sent a team of 140 athletes to compete in 17 out of 22 Paralympic sports, marking the highest number of sports Ukraine has ever participated in at the Paralympics.

Ukraine currently has 21 medals at the Paralympics – two gold, ten silver, and 9 bronze.

Swimmer Oleksandr Komarov secured Ukraine's first gold at this year's Summer Paralympics on the second day of the competition, winning in men's 100-meter freestyle S5.