Ukraine wins second gold medal at Paris Paralympics in women's long jump

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 1, 2024 2:09 PM 1 min read
Gold medalist, Oksana Zubkovska, poses for a photo with her national flag following the Women's Long Jump - T12 Final on day Four of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on September 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Ukrainian athlete Oksana Zubkovska won a gold medal in the T12 long jump event on Sept. 1, giving Ukraine its second gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on the fourth day of the games.

Zubkovska reached a distance of 5.78 meters, a seasonal best for the athlete. The long jump champion has won a gold medal at every T12 long jump Summer Paralympics event since Beijing 2008. She set a world record at the 2012 London games of 6.60 meters, which still stands today.

In 2024, Ukraine sent a team of 140 athletes to compete in 17 out of 22 Paralympic sports, marking the highest number of sports Ukraine has ever participated in at the Paralympics.

Ukraine currently has 21 medals at the Paralympics – two gold, ten silver, and 9 bronze.

Swimmer Oleksandr Komarov secured Ukraine's first gold at this year's Summer Paralympics on the second day of the competition, winning in men's 100-meter freestyle S5.

