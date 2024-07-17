Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, US assistance to Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, Donald Trump, JD Vance
Edit post

Ukraine will find battlefield solutions regardless of who wins US election, defense minister says

by Olena Goncharova July 18, 2024 1:55 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the presentation of State Rear Operator SE, the state agency that will deal with all non-lethal procurement, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 18, 2023. (Eugen Kotenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine will find a way to combat Russia's forces even if former President Donald Trump wins a second term and jeopardizes vital U.S. support for its defense, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on July 17.

In carefully framed remarks to an audience of U.S. policymakers and journalists, Umerov highlighted the diplomatic and military challenges facing Ukraine as Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate J. D. Vance gain momentum in the U.S. presidential race.

Vance, an Ohio senator, has worked in Congress to block U.S. military and financial aid to Ukraine, while Trump has promised to bring the war to an immediate end if he wins in November.

"We believe in U.S. leadership, and we believe America wants its partners and allies to be strong as well," Umerov said, according to the Associated Press as he was speaking remotely to government officials at the annual Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. "At this stage, we will focus on the battlefield," he noted. "Whatever the outcome" of the U.S. elections, "we will find solutions."

Umerov reportedly refrained from saying whether Ukraine would continue fighting or agree to a cease-fire deal that ceded territory to Russia if the U.S. were to withdraw its support.

Although other members of the military alliance of European and North American countries also provide arms, money, and other aid to Ukraine, U.S. support has been the most crucial since Russia launched its full-scale war in early 2022.

For now, Umerov emphasized that Ukraine — which has expanded its mobilization efforts to enlist more troops beyond the four million currently registered — would continue fighting to regain territory already lost to the Russians.

F-16s are on their way to Ukraine – here’s how they can help fight Russia
After a long wait, F-16 fighter jets are finally on their way to Ukraine. “Those jets will be flying in the skies of Ukraine this summer to make sure that Ukraine can continue to effectively defend itself against Russian aggression,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on July
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:06 PM  (Updated: )

Germany to halve Ukraine military aid, Reuters reports.

The move comes amid increasing concern that a Donald Trump victory in the upcoming U.S. presidential election will see a dramatic cut in Washington's support for Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.
3:09 PM

95 Ukrainian POWs released from Russian captivity.

Another 95 Ukrainian defenders have been brought back home, including service members of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, and the Border Guard, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 17.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.