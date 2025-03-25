Ukraine war latest: Black Sea ceasefire will take effect after some sanctions are lifted, Kremlin claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The ceasefire in the Black Sea will take effect only after Western sanctions on Russian food producers and exporters are lifted, the Kremlin said in a statement on March 25.

The statement came after two-day talks in Saudi Arabia, during which Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. agreed to implement a ceasefire in the Black Sea and a ban on strikes against energy infrastructure. The three sides have agreed to "eliminate the use of force" and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea, the White House said.

In contrast with Russia's statement, Ukraine and the U.S. did not directly mention lifting sanctions against Moscow as part of the agreements.

Moscow's statement is at odds with President Volodymyr Zelensky's position. He said that Ukraine believes that the partial ceasefire should take effect on March 25.

Washington vowed to help restore Russia’s access to the world market for agricultural and fertilizer exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment systems for such transactions.

The Kremlin said that the Black Sea ceasefire would come into effect after the West lifts the sanctions against Russia's Rosselkhozbank and other financial organizations involved in supporting international food trade operations and restores their connection to the SWIFT messaging system.

Moscow is also demanding that the West lift the sanctions on Russian food producers and exporters, as well as on Russian-flagged ships involved in food and fertilizer trade.

Moreover, the Kremlin wants the West to remove sanctions on the import of agricultural equipment and fertilizers into Russia.

Another condition for the ceasefire is that commercial ships in the Black Sea should be inspected, according to the Kremlin.

Zelensky views this move as a form of sanctions relief for Russia. He stated that Ukraine is unaware of the details, as the matter was discussed during U.S.-Russia talks.

"We didn't want it to be in the general document because this is a weakening of positions and sanctions," the president added.

He also said that Ukraine can turn to the U.S. in case the ceasefire is violated by Russia.

The Kremlin claimed that the ban on energy strikes had been in effect since March 18 and would be valid for 30 days with the possibility of extension.

Despite the agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a week ago, Russia has continued its regular campaign of aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Kremlin names energy facilities exempt from strikes during partial ceasefire

The U.S. and Russia have agreed on a list of Russian and Ukrainian energy facilities that cannot be attacked during a partial ceasefire, the Kremlin said on March 25.

According to the Kremlin, the list includes oil refineries, as well as oil and gas pipelines and storage facilities, including pumping stations.

The list also includes power production and transmission facilities, including power plants, substations, and transformers. Among power plants, the Kremlin specifically named nuclear power stations and hydroelectric dams.

Kyiv has yet to comment on this statement.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv has handed over a list of energy infrastructure that Moscow should not strike during the partial ceasefire. He did not specify the facilities on the list.

Ukrainian airstrike kills up to 30 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast, military claims

Ukraine's Air Force has struck a concentration of Russian military personnel in Kondratovka, Kursk Oblast, killing up to 30 Russian soldiers, the General Staff reported on March 25.

"As a result of the strike, it (the target) was completely destroyed," the statement said, adding that Ukraine's pilots and Defense Forces will continue targeting Russian positions to reduce Moscow's military potential.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Kondratovka is a rural community in western Kursk Oblast, near the border with Ukraine. It is part of the historical region of Slobozhanshchyna.

Russia seeks full control of partially occupied Ukrainian regions in talks with US, media reports

Russia is pushing to gain full control over four occupied Ukrainian oblasts—Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson — during negotiations with the United States in Saudi Arabia, the Moscow Times reported, citing sources familiar with the Kremlin’s strategy.

Although Russian forces do not fully control any of these regions, the Kremlin demands them in their administrative borders, as defined in the Russian Constitution following their illegal annexation.

A Kremlin-linked official told the Moscow Times that Russia's President Vladimir Putin cannot afford to lose these territories politically, and Russia intends to solidify its grip on them at any cost.

"The Constitution has no mechanism for regions to leave Russia. We need all of Zaporizhzhia and all of Kherson," the official reportedly said.

The Kyiv Independent can't immediately verify these claims.

Another Russian government source suggested that Moscow hopes Washington might pressure Kyiv to withdraw entirely from the occupied regions.

"Either Trump convinces them to leave, or we are told to enter prolonged negotiations while simultaneously using military force to secure control. That would be the worst scenario for us since river crossings are always costly operations," the source added.

As an alternative, Russia may attempt to seize additional Ukrainian territory, such as parts of Dnipropetrovsk or Sumy oblasts, and then offer an exchange for Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, another Russian official speculated. "We hope to find a way that avoids storming Kherson or forcing a crossing of the Dnipro River. That would mean thousands of casualties for us," he admitted.

As of late 2024, Russian forces controlled about 98.5% of Luhansk Oblast and 60% of the Donetsk region.

Despite these challenges, Russian diplomats believe that a potential Trump administration may be indifferent to the exact borders of a future settlement.

"From what I understand, Trump wants a modern, well-armed, pro-Western Ukraine," a Russian diplomat told the outlet. "He cannot just hand over Ukraine entirely. But where exactly the border is drawn—that may not matter much to him."

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.