War update, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Drone attack, NATO, War
Ukraine war latest: Russia preparing delegation for US talks on war with Kyiv, Kremlin says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2025 11:00 PM 5 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, 2018. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Feb. 13:

  • Russia preparing delegation for U.S. talks on war with Ukraine, consider Minsk "experience," Kremlin says
  • Russia's largest steel mill reportedly targeted by "massive" Ukrainian drone strike
  • NATO "taking over" Ukraine's security assistance, military training, Umerov says
  • Ukrainian drones again hit oil pumping station in Russia's Tver Oblast, SBU source claims

Russia has started forming a group for talks with the United States, including on the war with Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Feb. 13.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed during telephone talks to instruct aides to prepare for a face-to-face meeting immediately.

Peskov noted that Moscow will consider the Minsk agreement's experience in future negotiations.

"Of course, the experience of the Minsk agreements is very eloquent, and we will always take this experience into account in all further steps," he said.

The Minsk agreements, signed in 2014 and 2015 after Russian military offensives in Ukraine's Donbas, failed to bring lasting peace.

Moscow violated the terms, using them as leverage to push for greater autonomy for Russian-occupied territories while maintaining its influence over Ukraine.

Peskov also said Russia has yet to determine which countries might participate in potential talks and confirmed no contact with European nations on the matter.

"There is no understanding yet of the format of a possible dialogue or negotiation process," he said.

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, Kyiv "will definitely take part in the negotiations in one way or another," but there will also be a "bilateral Russian-American track."

Zelensky and Trump agreed to begin working toward ending the war, according to Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office.

Zelensky said that he wants European partners to be involved in peace negotiations. Kyiv insists that no talks about Ukraine and ending of Russia's all-out war should be held without Ukraine.

Russia's largest steel mill reportedly targeted by "massive" Ukrainian drone strike

Russia's Lipetsk Oblast came under a "massive raid" by drones on the night of Feb. 13, regional governor Igor Artamonov said.

The drones allegedly targeted the Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK), Russia's largest steel mill, which produces about 20% of the country's steel output, according to pro-Kremlin media outlet Shot.

The facility, located around 400 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border, accounts for 80% of NLMK's steel production and is a key asset of Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin, the third richest Russian on Forbes' 2023 list.

Following the overnight attack, power outages were reported in several districts of Lipetsk. "At the moment, power engineers are reconnecting consumers," Artamonov wrote on Telegram.

Debris from one of the downed drones reportedly fell on the Lipetsk aeration station, injuring an employee who was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

NATO "taking over" Ukraine's security assistance, military training, Umerov says

The U.S. will continue providing security assistance to Ukraine, and NATO is assuming a greater role in supporting the country, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Feb. 13 during a joint speech with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"The U.S. is with us, also continuing (to provide) security assistance. NATO is taking over our security assistance and (military) training," Umerov said.

Rutte expressed his strong belief in the necessity of continuing military assistance to Ukraine, particularly to strengthen Kyiv's position in potential peace talks.

Umerov made the remarks in Brussels, before the start of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, which will be held in a lunch format.

Ukrainian drones again hit oil pumping station in Russia's Tver Oblast, SBU source claims

Ukrainian drones hit the Andreapol oil pumping station in Russia's Tver Oblast for the second time in two weeks overnight on Feb. 13, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

According to the source, the oil pumping station that came under the SBU's attack is part of the Baltic Pipeline System-2 operated by Russian state-owned oil pipeline company Transneft.

The attack caused a fire near a closed switchgear and boiler equipment warehouse, the source said, forcing the facility to suspend oil pumping.

The station is located around 750 kilometers (466 miles) north of Ukrainian border.

"Every day this oil pumping station's idle time costs Russia tens of millions of dollars , since it is part of the pipeline that supplies oil to the Ust-Luga terminal on the Baltic Sea," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

Note from the author:

Ukraine War Latest is put together by the Kyiv Independent news desk team, who keep you informed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you value our work and want to ensure we have the resources to continue, join the Kyiv Independent community.

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
