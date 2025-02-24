The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Minerals, Olha Stefanishyna, Economy, Business
Edit post

Ukraine-US talks on natural resources deal in 'final stages,' Deputy PM says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2025 1:21 PM 2 min read
Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, speaks during the International Ministerial Social Policy Summit on April 26, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S.-Ukraine talks on the use of Ukrainian natural resources are in their "final stages" as "nearly all key details (have been) finalized, " Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna said on Feb. 24.

"We are committed to completing this swiftly to proceed with its signature," Stefanishyna said on X. While praising the talks as "constructive," the official did not provide any details on the deliberations or the content of the deal.

Negotiations on a deal to entrench U.S. interests in Ukraine's reserves are ongoing, with the latest draft presented by the White House reportedly demanding $500 billion of Ukraine’s natural resources, including critical minerals, to recuperate American aid to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has so far refused to sign the deal because it does not contain any security guarantees for Ukraine and because the $500 billion sum vastly outnumbers the $100 billion provided under former President Joe Biden as a grant.

"We hope both U.S. and Ukrainian leaders might sign and endorse (the deal) in Washington (as soon as possible) to showcase our commitment for decades to come," Stefanishyna said.

The initial White House proposal reportedly sought a 50% interest in Ukraine’s natural resources, including critical minerals, oil, and gas, as well as critical infrastructure and ports. Zelensky said Ukraine is not ready to "split 50/50 without knowing what’s ahead."

The Ukrainian leader also pointed out that the U.S. proposed to return future aid with an interest of 1:2. "For every U.S. dollar, Ukraine must return two. In simple terms, this is 100% of the loan," he said.

The Trump administration has ramped up the pressure on Ukraine to sign the deal, with U.S. President Donald Trump lambasting Zelensky in public as a "dictator without elections" and urging him to "move fast, or he won’t have a country left."

Zelensky won’t sign natural resource deal that ‘will be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians’
President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed back at the U.S.’ demand for a $500 billion deal for its natural resources, saying that the U.S.’s aid grants are not debts, during the Ukraine: Year 2025 forum in Kyiv on Feb. 23.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.