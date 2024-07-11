Skip to content
Kyiv, US arms company agree to set up NATO-standard ammunition production

by Kateryna Denisova July 11, 2024 4:12 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky, other Ukrainian officials during a meeting with the management of leading U.S. defense companies in Washington. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-owned company, Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom), signed an agreement with the U.S. weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman on ammunition production, the Presidential Office said on July 11.

David Bartell, Northrop Grumman's director of international business, said back in June that the company is planning to set up shop in Ukraine and looks to expand production into tank ammo, and 155 mm artillery shells.

Kyiv has been courting Western arms producers in an effort to localize domestic production and decrease reliance on foreign supplies.

The two companies agreed to launch a new production of medium-caliber NATO-standard ammunition. The deal was signed during President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with the management of top U.S. defense companies in Washington.

The parties also discussed the prospects for joint defense production, primarily ammunition, air defense systems, guns, armored vehicles and drones, and the repair and maintenance of military equipment, according to the statement.

Kyiv aims to establish joint defense production with a number of countries, including the U.S. In December 2023, Kyiv and Washington signed a statement of intent on the co-production of weapons.

Ukrboronprom signed a memorandum with U.S.-based Amentum Services in mid-June on plans to set up a joint enterprise to restore and maintain American-made armored vehicles.

Ukrainian state defense company opens office in US
Ukraine’s state-owned defense company Ukrainian Defense Industry, also known as Ukroboronprom, has opened a representative office in Washington as Kyiv seeks to strengthen defense partnerships abroad amid Russia’s war.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
