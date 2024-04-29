Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, UAE, Economy, Business, Bilateral trade, Trade
Edit post

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 29, 2024 7:10 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the UAE's Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi finalize a bilateral trade agreement in Abu Dhabi on April 26, 2024. (Economy Ministry of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.

The agreement was signed by Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the UAE's Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi on April 26 in Abu Dhabi.

Svyrydenko said the agreement provides an entry for Ukraine "not only into the Emirates' market, but an entry into the global market," since the UAE is "a trade, economic, and financial hub."

"The agreement will help improve trade conditions between Ukraine and the UAE, increase the volume of goods and services by lowering tariff barriers and stimulating investment cooperation between the two countries," Svyrydenko said.

"Ukraine is a bridge for our exports to Europe, and an important source for our imports related to food security," Al Zeyoudi said in a statement.

Bloomberg described the pact as "part of the UAE's goal of growing its non-oil foreign trade with multiple nations."

According to Ukraine's Economy Ministry, the agreement has the potential to boost Ukraine's GDP by 0.1% in the medium and long term.

The agreement is expected to benefit the transport, metallurgy, and food production sectors, the ministry said.

FT: Western banks paid 4 times more taxes to Russia in 2023 than before all-out war
The largest Western banks that continue to operate in Russia have paid 800 million euros ($857 million) in taxes to its budget in 2023, which is four times more than before Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing its analysis.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:10 PM

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.