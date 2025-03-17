Kyiv reportedly extradites German suspected of rape who fought for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is extraditing a German citizen who fought in Ukraine's Defense Forces and is suspected of rape and other crimes, the BBC and Suspilne reported on March 17, citing sources in the Prosecutor General's Office.

Ben R. is suspected of rape in Germany and Ukraine, as well as possessing and distributing images of sexual violence, including those involving children, according to the BBC.

The German citizen reportedly fought for Ukraine between 2022 and 2024.

German prosecutors requested his extradition twice in late 2023, but Ukrainian authorities took the step only a year later, in December 2024. Ben R. was reportedly arrested in Sumy Oblast a month later and left Ukraine via the Polish border on March 17 to stand trial in Germany, the BBC reported.

Ben. R reportedly appealed the decision twice, but both times with procedural violations, leading to the court rejecting the appeals.

German prosecutors allegedly possess video evidence of Ben R. raping women, including two Ukrainians, one of whom is a minor. Both of them confirmed this during a pre-trial investigation by Ukrainian prosecutors, though the underage girl later withdrew her testimony, the BBC wrote.

The suspected rape of a minor remains under investigation.

Mehr als zwei Jahre lang hat sich Ben R. den deutschen Strafverfolgern in der Ukraine entzogen, nun wurde der frühere Bundeswehrsoldat in der Region Sumy festgenommen. Er soll nach Deutschland ausgeliefert werden.https://t.co/AfvBi9hfMq — DER SPIEGEL (@derspiegel) February 7, 2025

Ben R. officially served in the International Legion of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) but also carried out tasks for combat units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the BBC reported after receiving confirmation from both agencies. According to the outlet's sources, Ben R. took part in the battle of Bakhmut.

The International Legion is divided into two units, one under the military intelligence agency and the other under the Armed Forces.

Citizens from over 50 countries have joined the unit since the start of the full-scale invasion, including military veterans from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Europe, and beyond, Ukraine's military intelligence said.

Initially lauded as a PR success, it soon became marred by scandals and stories about misconduct.

Prior to his service in Ukraine, Ben R. served in the German military but was banned from performing military service in March 2022 and officially discharged a year later following a probe by German military prosecutors, the German newspaper Spiegel reported.

Foreigners with criminal records cannot serve in Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Last year, Ukraine extradited Craig Lang, a U.S. citizen who fought for Ukraine but was wanted in his homeland on murder, robbery, and other charges.