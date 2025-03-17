The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Ukraine, Crime, International Legion, Foreign fighters
Edit post

Kyiv reportedly extradites German suspected of rape who fought for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2025 2:01 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Close-up texture pixel camouflage military uniform of the Armed Forces, chevron trident and flag of Ukraine. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is extraditing a German citizen who fought in Ukraine's Defense Forces and is suspected of rape and other crimes, the BBC and Suspilne reported on March 17, citing sources in the Prosecutor General's Office.

Ben R. is suspected of rape in Germany and Ukraine, as well as possessing and distributing images of sexual violence, including those involving children, according to the BBC.

The German citizen reportedly fought for Ukraine between 2022 and 2024.

German prosecutors requested his extradition twice in late 2023, but Ukrainian authorities took the step only a year later, in December 2024. Ben R. was reportedly arrested in Sumy Oblast a month later and left Ukraine via the Polish border on March 17 to stand trial in Germany, the BBC reported.

Ben. R reportedly appealed the decision twice, but both times with procedural violations, leading to the court rejecting the appeals.

German prosecutors allegedly possess video evidence of Ben R. raping women, including two Ukrainians, one of whom is a minor. Both of them confirmed this during a pre-trial investigation by Ukrainian prosecutors, though the underage girl later withdrew her testimony, the BBC wrote.

The suspected rape of a minor remains under investigation.

Ben R. officially served in the International Legion of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) but also carried out tasks for combat units of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the BBC reported after receiving confirmation from both agencies. According to the outlet's sources, Ben R. took part in the battle of Bakhmut.

The International Legion is divided into two units, one under the military intelligence agency and the other under the Armed Forces.

Citizens from over 50 countries have joined the unit since the start of the full-scale invasion, including military veterans from the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, Europe, and beyond, Ukraine's military intelligence said.

Initially lauded as a PR success, it soon became marred by scandals and stories about misconduct.

Prior to his service in Ukraine, Ben R. served in the German military but was banned from performing military service in March 2022 and officially discharged a year later following a probe by German military prosecutors, the German newspaper Spiegel reported.

Foreigners with criminal records cannot serve in Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Last year, Ukraine extradited Craig Lang, a U.S. citizen who fought for Ukraine but was wanted in his homeland on murder, robbery, and other charges.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
Key developments on March 15-16: * Ukraine confirms withdrawal from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast * Ukraine appoints Andrii Hnatov as new chief of General Staff * Russia readying to attack Sumy as Donbas front stabilizes, Zelensky says * Trump-Putin phone call expected this week, US hopes for…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.