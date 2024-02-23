Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Hungary
Ukraine to open new border crossing with Hungary

by Martin Fornusek and Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal delivers a speech to Ukraine's parliament on Oct. 6, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian government has decided to open a new border crossing with Hungary at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Feb. 23 during a government meeting.

There are currently five road crossings between the two countries: Chop-Zakhon, Luzhanka-Berehshuran, Kosyno-Barabas, Dzvinkove-Lonya, and Vylok-Tisabech.

Shmyhal said the crossing will be open for passenger vehicles and will help to reduce lines, according to comments reported by Ukrinform.

The Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing will also be expanded to allow for vehicles with a maximum weight of 7.5 tons, Shmyhal said.

As Polish farmers and truckers have ensnared traffic at the Polish border in ongoing protests over the import of Ukrainian agricultural products and the EU's Green Deal, Ukraine has sought to increase the flow of exports through other routes.

Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told Bloomberg earlier in February that Ukraine is planning an additional export route via the Danube River to bypass the Polish border blockade.

Ukrainian Railways: Agricultural goods again dumped from train at Polish border
Grain has been dumped from Ukrainian trains at the Polish border on at least two other occasions earlier in February, sparking condemnations in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Martin Fornusek, Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.