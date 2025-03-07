The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Ukrainian strikes in Russia, Kherson Oblast, Kursk Oblast
Edit post

Ukraine struck Russian command post in Kherson Oblast, stronghold in Kursk Oblast on March 5

by Martin Fornusek March 7, 2025 8:26 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-27 jets fly over the Ozerne airbase on Dec. 6, 2018 (Sergei Supinsky/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces carried out precision strikes against a Russian command post in the occupied town of Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast and a stronghold in Russia's Kursk Oblast on March 5, the Ukrainian military said on March 7.

The attacks took place on the same day as the U.S. stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, which potentially undermines Kyiv's ability to carry out precision strikes. The statement did not specify whether the attacks occurred before the intelligence-sharing pause.

Ukrainian forces reportedly attacked the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Russia was pushed back from the western part of Kherson Oblast during Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the fall of 2022 but continues to hold territory east of the Dnipro River.

The March 5 strikes also targeted a stronghold of the 2nd company of Russia's 177th Separate Naval Infantry Regiment in Plekhovo in Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces have been fighting in the Russian border region since launching their incursion in August 2024 to draw Moscow's troops from Donbas and thwart Russian plans for further offensives.

"These strikes are part of an ongoing campaign of fire engagements aimed at reducing the military potential of the Russian Armed Forces on the way to liberating the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said in its statement.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains fully prepared to conduct precision strikes to degrade the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces in waging an aggressive war against the Ukrainian people."

Regardless of Trump’s Ukraine peace deal, war with West is ‘foundational to Putin’s rule,’ experts say
With every day of the new White House administration that passes, the chances of Russia being brought in from the cold on the international stage after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine appear to be increasing. U.S. President Donald Trump’s ongoing Kremlin charm campaign has seen Ukraine and Europ…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

6:39 PM

China's envoy calls Trump's treatment of Europe 'appalling.'

"When you look at how the Trump administration has implemented a brazen and domineering policy towards Europe, treating its allies in this way, honestly, from a European perspective, it's quite appalling," China's special envoy for European affairs, Lu Shaye, said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.