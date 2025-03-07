Ukraine struck Russian command post in Kherson Oblast, stronghold in Kursk Oblast on March 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces carried out precision strikes against a Russian command post in the occupied town of Oleshky in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast and a stronghold in Russia's Kursk Oblast on March 5, the Ukrainian military said on March 7.

The attacks took place on the same day as the U.S. stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine, which potentially undermines Kyiv's ability to carry out precision strikes. The statement did not specify whether the attacks occurred before the intelligence-sharing pause.

Ukrainian forces reportedly attacked the command post of the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces stationed in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Russia was pushed back from the western part of Kherson Oblast during Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the fall of 2022 but continues to hold territory east of the Dnipro River.

The March 5 strikes also targeted a stronghold of the 2nd company of Russia's 177th Separate Naval Infantry Regiment in Plekhovo in Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces have been fighting in the Russian border region since launching their incursion in August 2024 to draw Moscow's troops from Donbas and thwart Russian plans for further offensives.

"These strikes are part of an ongoing campaign of fire engagements aimed at reducing the military potential of the Russian Armed Forces on the way to liberating the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said in its statement.

"The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains fully prepared to conduct precision strikes to degrade the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces in waging an aggressive war against the Ukrainian people."