Ukraine sets new record for gas production in 6 months

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the first half of 2024, Ukraine's largest gas producer, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, pumped 8.8% more gas than in the same period last year, the company announced on July 16.

The company produced 6,913 million cubic meters of commercial gas, according to the statement.

"Ukrgasvydobuvannya has put 41 new reservoirs into operation, 14 of which are high flow rate reservoirs. For example, the daily flow rate of one of the latter exceeds 400,000 cubic meters. These are very good results," Ukrgasvydobuvannya's acting CEO Serhiy Lahno said.

The gas producer also reached 165,864 meters of drilling meterage over the past six months, which is 9,117 meters more than last year's figure for the same period, Lahno added.

Naftogaz Group companies, which include Ukrgasvydobuvannya, increased gas production by 8% over the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Naftogaz earlier reported that its production branch, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, had increased the daily production rate of domestic natural gas by 11% in 2023. This figure has been the biggest since April 2019.

In February, Ukrgasvydobuvannya also hit a record level of daily gas production for the first time over the past five years. The company reached 38.54 million cubic meters of commercial gas produced per day, Naftogaz said.