Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

New natural gas deposit discovered in Carpathians, Naftogaz says

by Asami Terajima November 17, 2023 7:41 PM 2 min read
Oleksiy Chernyshov, CEO of Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas giant, speaks during an interview in Kyiv on Feb. 16, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas giant, said on Nov. 17 that a new natural gas deposit was discovered in the Carpathians, offering what could be a promising outlook for Ukraine's domestic gas production amid war.

Naftogaz's production branch Ukrgasvydobuvannya discovered a well in a field that was thought to be depleted in the western Zakarpattia Oblast, according to a statement published on the company's website.

The well produces gas at a rate of more than 200,000 meters squared per day, breaking a 20-year production record in western Ukraine, according to the statement and CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The new well has a depth of 1,600 meters, Naftogaz said.

Applauding what he sees as a sign of a promising outlook for Ukraine's domestic gas production, the CEO said that his company would continue working on new horizons in Ukraine. He thanked his employees' well-coordinated work, as well as the use of modern technologies that aided the process.

Despite Russia's full-scale war causing millions in damages to the company's facilities, increasing domestic gas production has long been Naftogaz's goal.

Earlier in February, the CEO said that he expected gas production to reach 19 billion cubic meters in 2023.

Naftogaz CEO: Ukraine hits autumn gas storage target ahead of upcoming heating season
With the cold season just around the corner, the race is on to prepare Ukraine for another winter of discontent after a series of Russian attacks devastated the country’s energy system last winter. Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas giant, has successfully overcome the first hurdle by accu…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:32 AM

EU agrees to 12th sanctions package against Russia.

European Union countries have agreed to a 12th sanctions package against Russia, moving to ban the import of Russian diamonds among other measures, the European Council announced in a statement on Dec. 14.
2:29 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 14, firing 19 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
10:18 PM

German drone manufacturer to open R&D center in Ukraine.

German drone manufacturer Quantum Systems will open a research and development center in Ukraine, tech news outlet DOU reported on Dec. 14. Quantum Systems is the company behind advanced Vector reconnaissance drones, 152 of which have already been provided to Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.