New natural gas deposit discovered in Carpathians, Naftogaz says

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas giant, said on Nov. 17 that a new natural gas deposit was discovered in the Carpathians, offering what could be a promising outlook for Ukraine's domestic gas production amid war.

Naftogaz's production branch Ukrgasvydobuvannya discovered a well in a field that was thought to be depleted in the western Zakarpattia Oblast, according to a statement published on the company's website.

The well produces gas at a rate of more than 200,000 meters squared per day, breaking a 20-year production record in western Ukraine, according to the statement and CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The new well has a depth of 1,600 meters, Naftogaz said.

Applauding what he sees as a sign of a promising outlook for Ukraine's domestic gas production, the CEO said that his company would continue working on new horizons in Ukraine. He thanked his employees' well-coordinated work, as well as the use of modern technologies that aided the process.

Despite Russia's full-scale war causing millions in damages to the company's facilities, increasing domestic gas production has long been Naftogaz's goal.

Earlier in February, the CEO said that he expected gas production to reach 19 billion cubic meters in 2023.