Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine serves 5 individuals in Luhansk Oblast suspicion notices for allegedly spreading propaganda in schools

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 7:01 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General served five individuals in Luhansk Oblast notices of suspicion for allegedly spreading Russian propaganda in educational institutions, according to a press release published on its website.

The accused individuals are all former teachers from the oblast who have collaborated with Russian authorities in the Russian-occupied Starobilsk District of Luhansk Oblast since March 2022 following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The General Prosecutor alleges that the former teachers are part of a group that intended to “purposely harm the information security of Ukraine by spreading pro-Kremlin narratives.”

The group has allegedly organized meetings and public events with school children, parents, and local residents, also spreading Russian propaganda through regular interviews on the Russia-controlled TV channel Luhansk 24.

All five members of the group were served notices of suspicion for spreading propaganda and disinformation, collaborating with Russian authorities, and attempting to implement Russian education standards in Ukrainian educational institutions.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the national police in Luhansk Oblast, the press release said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
