Ukraine serves 5 individuals in Luhansk Oblast suspicion notices for allegedly spreading propaganda in schools

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General served five individuals in Luhansk Oblast notices of suspicion for allegedly spreading Russian propaganda in educational institutions, according to a press release published on its website.

The accused individuals are all former teachers from the oblast who have collaborated with Russian authorities in the Russian-occupied Starobilsk District of Luhansk Oblast since March 2022 following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The General Prosecutor alleges that the former teachers are part of a group that intended to “purposely harm the information security of Ukraine by spreading pro-Kremlin narratives.”

The group has allegedly organized meetings and public events with school children, parents, and local residents, also spreading Russian propaganda through regular interviews on the Russia-controlled TV channel Luhansk 24.

All five members of the group were served notices of suspicion for spreading propaganda and disinformation, collaborating with Russian authorities, and attempting to implement Russian education standards in Ukrainian educational institutions.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the national police in Luhansk Oblast, the press release said.