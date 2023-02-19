Ukraine sanctions Moscow Stock Exchange, Russian bankers

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a new set of sanctions on Feb. 19, targeting 333 Russians connected to the banking sector and the Moscow Stock Exchange. The sanctions, which will be in effect for the next ten years, include the ban on the withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine, privatization and leasing of state property, as well as the blocking of assets.

The list of sanctioned individuals includes a number of top managers of Russia's largest privately owned bank AlfaBank, such as First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors Oleg Sysuev, CEO Vladimir Verkhoshinskiy, and Alfa Group asset management director Marat Atnashev. Aleksey Oborin, senior Vice-President of Unicredit Bank and others were also on the list.

On Feb.12, Zelensky signed into law a set of sanctions targeting 199 Russians and one Ukrainian citizen connected to Russia’s nuclear industry, including Rosatom, a Russian state-owned nuclear power company. These measures will remain in effect for 50 years.