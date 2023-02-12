Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Ukraine imposes sanctions against 200 individuals

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 12, 2023 3:59 pm
Share

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law a new set of sanctions targeting 199 Russians and one Ukrainian citizen on Feb. 12.

The measures are predominantly economic and will remain in effect for 50 years. 

The only Ukrainian on the list is Yurii Сhernichuk, a former deputy chief engineer at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant seized by Russia. On Dec. 1, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state enterprise operating nuclear plants, said it had fired Сhernichuk for collaboration with the Russian occupiers. He allegedly agreed to become the Russia-appointed director of the plant.

Employees of Rosatom, a Russian state-owned nuclear power company, are also on the sanctions list. Among them is Rosatom’s supervisory board member Yuriy Ushakov, a Russian diplomat and an advisor to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on foreign policy issues.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK