Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine retrieves bodies of 79 fallen soldiers

by Martin Fornusek May 30, 2023 1:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 79 fallen soldiers, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories announced on its website on May 30.

The bodies will be returned to their families and loved ones for burial.

The ministry noted that the transfer was carried out by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement.

On May 14, 82 soldiers' bodies were retrieved.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported in early March that the bodies of over 1,400 fallen soldiers had been brought back home to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Remembering first fallen US volunteer fighter buried in Ukraine
At first, everything about the small, solemn gathering in the grounds of Kyiv’s St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery had all the signs of a traditional Ukrainian military funeral. A guard of soldiers, a Ukrainian flag held over the coffin, the rolling verse of Orthodox prayers, the national…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
