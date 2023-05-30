Ukraine retrieves bodies of 79 fallen soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine managed to return the bodies of 79 fallen soldiers, the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories announced on its website on May 30.

The bodies will be returned to their families and loved ones for burial.

The ministry noted that the transfer was carried out by the Office of Commissioner for Missing Persons and Ukrainian law enforcement.

On May 14, 82 soldiers' bodies were retrieved.

The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported in early March that the bodies of over 1,400 fallen soldiers had been brought back home to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.