Ukraine returns 8 civilians from Syrian captivity

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported on March 17 it had returned two Ukrainian women and six children from Syrian captivity.

According to the report, the Ukrainians were kept in "terrible conditions" in Syria.

"Even in the conditions of Russia's aggressive war, Ukraine does not forget about its citizens in trouble and will come to help anywhere on the globe," the intelligence directorate wrote.

Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June last year after Damascus recognized the Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Russia's close ally followed by making a similar move.

According to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, 1,464 Ukrainian service members and 132 civilians were freed from Russian captivity in 2022.

