Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine returns 8 civilians from Syrian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2023 4:24 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate reported on March 17 it had returned two Ukrainian women and six children from Syrian captivity.

According to the report, the Ukrainians were kept in "terrible conditions" in Syria.

"Even in the conditions of Russia's aggressive war, Ukraine does not forget about its citizens in trouble and will come to help anywhere on the globe," the intelligence directorate wrote.

Ukraine cut diplomatic ties with Syria in June last year after Damascus recognized the Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine as independent states.

Russia's close ally followed by making a similar move.

According to the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, 1,464 Ukrainian service members and 132 civilians were freed from Russian captivity in 2022.

Ukraine returns 130 more POWs from Russian captivity
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
