The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Prisoner exchange, Prisoners of war, Ukrainian POWs
Edit post

Ukraine brings home 175 prisoners of war in swap with Russia

by Kateryna Hodunova March 19, 2025 4:24 PM 2 min read
One hundred and seventy-five Ukrainian soldiers returned home from Russian captivity as part of a one-for-one exchange on March 18, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has brought home 175 Ukrainian soldiers in a one-for-one prisoner exchange with Russia that was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on March 19.

The news of the swap came after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin a day earlier.

Another 22 Ukrainian service members returned through negotiations outside of the one-for-one exchange.

As part of the swap, Russia also brought back 175 Russian soldiers.

The recent exchange included Ukrainian military personnel who served in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kursk oblasts, as well as thosewho defended the city of Mariupol and its Azovstal steel plant, according to Zelensky.

Among the prisoners of war who have returned are those that were seriously wounded and prosecuted by Russia for crimes they did not commit. All of them will be provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, Zelensky said.

"This is one of the largest exchanges. Our soldiers, sergeants and officers are returning. The soldiers who fought for our freedom in the Armed Forces, Navy, National Guard, Territorial Defense Forces and Border Guard," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for making the exchange possible.

"Ukraine remembers each and every one of our heroes, and we will definitely bring all our people home," Zelensky said.

Following the call with Trump, the Kremlin announced that it would conduct a one-for-one prisoner exchange with Ukraine. However, Moscow claimed that it would release 23 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers, but transferred 22.

On Feb. 5, Ukraine brought back 150 Ukrainian service members from Russian captivity.

In 2024, 1,358 Ukrainians were released, and since the beginning of the all-out war, 3,956 Ukrainians have returned from Russian captivity, Zelensky said in his New Year's address.

Who is to gain more from a ceasefire — Russia or Ukraine?
U.S. President Donald Trump said on March 17 that he expects to hold a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss a U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal that Moscow has yet to agree to. Russia has declined to immediately accept the 30-day ceasefire proposal, with the
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

4:14 PM

Ukraine ceasefire could be reached 'in a couple of weeks,' Witkoff says.

“I actually think in a couple of weeks we’re going to get to it (a ceasefire). So, lots of good things. Now it’s for the technical teams to dot the I’s and cross the T’s. And everybody is committed to that process," said U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.
9:10 AM  (Updated: )

Updated: 2 killed, 19 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.