NGO Save Ukraine rescues 19 more children from Russian occupation

Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO, said it rescued 19 children from Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation, the organization's founder, Mykola Kuleba, said on Oct. 5.

The 12th rescue mission brings the total number of children returned by the organization to 196, Kuleba wrote on Facebook.

The NGO has not yet provided further details on the rescue mission.

More than 19,500 children have been identified by the Ukrainian government as having been deported. Almost 400 of them have been brought back to Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin for their involvement in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.