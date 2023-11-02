Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Ukraine requests explanation from Turkey on 'delegation' from Russian-occupied Crimea

by Martin Fornusek November 2, 2023 11:17 AM 2 min read
The building of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Oct. 8, 2022. (Ed Ram/Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine requested an explanation from Ankara on the visit of a "delegation" from the Russian-occupied Crimean city of Yalta to an international meeting of local authorities' organization hosted in Turkey, the Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said on Nov. 1.

Representatives of the Russian occupation authorities in Yalta have arrived in Turkey to take part in the United Cities and Local Governments organization's meeting, Russian media reported on Nov. 1

The "delegation" also announced plans to sign a twin-cities agreement with Istanbul's municipal district of Beylikduzu.

"We take this matter extremely seriously. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry already requested an official explanation from the Turkish side regarding the visit," Nikolenko wrote on social media.

The spokesperson emphasized that according to international law, Crimea remains a Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation. The UN General Assembly requires all members to refrain from actions that would call the peninsula's status in question, including contacts with occupation authorities, he added.

"We expect that the Turkish authorities, which support the territorial integrity of Ukraine, will respond appropriately to the Russian provocation and will not allow this to repeat in the future."

Ankara said repeatedly that it does not recognize Russia's illegal occupation of the peninsula and affirmed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Russia occupied Crimea in 2014 after the EuroMaidan Revolution ousted the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

