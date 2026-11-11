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Ukraine reportedly strikes Ust-Luga Baltic Sea port as drones attack regions across Russia

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine reportedly strikes Ust-Luga Baltic Sea port as drones attack regions across Russia
What purports to be explosions taking off amid a reported Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga overnight on Nov. 11, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones struck the Ust-Luga Baltic Sea port in western Russia's Leningrad Oblast overnight on Nov. 11, monitoring channels reported.

The site, located near Russia's border with Estonia, was set ablaze, where explosions also broke out, according to Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

Explosions sounded in other Russian regions as drones moved across the country.

Leningrad Oblast Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko confirmed the Ukrainian drone attack, claiming that 150 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight and several others struck the area, sparking a fire and injuring three workers. The governor added that none of the port employees sustained serious injuries.

A residential building was damaged in Russia's Smolensk Oblast amid a Ukrainian drone attack, and air defenses were engaged in the city of Tver, Exilenova Plus reported.

In the Adygea Republic, explosions were heard, and a fire was reported on the roof of a residential building after electronic warfare systems were allegedly enabled, according to the monitoring channel.

The Ust-Luga port has been sanctioned by the European Union, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Switzerland for its role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ust-Luga is one of Russia's ports "used to transport Russian crude oil by using the shadow fleet and other irregular and high-risk shipping practices," according to the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood.

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Russia's shadow fleet aims to circumvent pre-existing sanctions, often using vessels with false flags or foreign registration to export oil.

On Oct. 12, the French Navy intercepted and boarded a tanker suspected of flying under a false flag as part of the shadow fleet, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The reported attack on Ust-Luga does not mark the first time Ukrainian forces targeted infrastructure at the port.

Early on Sept. 1, Ukrainian drones struck the Novatek-Ust-Luga complex, damaging key components of an oil-processing unit and other technological equipment, causing a large fire at the facility, Ukraine's military intelligence agency confirmed.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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