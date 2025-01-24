paint paint
Ukraine repatriates 757 bodies of fallen soldiers

by Kateryna Hodunova January 24, 2025 3:22 PM 1 min read
A woman visits a cemetery where Ukrainian soldiers are buried in Brovary, Ukraine, on April 11, 2023. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine brought back the bodies of 757 soldiers who died fighting against Russia, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of the Prisoners of War announced on Jan. 24.

The bodies of 451 soldiers were recovered from the Donetsk sector of the front line, 71 from the Bakhmut sector, and 51 from the Vuhledar sector.

Thirteen and 137 bodies were brought back from the Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia sectors, respectively. Another 34 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.

The Geneva Conventions say that those killed in war are entitled to a dignified burial.

"Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the victims as soon as possible," the headquarters wrote.

The operation to recover the bodies involved several government and military agencies, including the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Interior Ministry, the State Emergency Service, and the Armed Forces.

The headquarters also thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

In December 2024, Ukraine repatriated the bodies of 503 fallen soldiers, mostly from Donetsk Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Dec. 8 that about 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed during the full-scale invasion.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

4:51 AM

John Ratcliffe confirmed as CIA Director.

Ratcliffe, who served as President Donald Trump's director of national intelligence during part of Trump's first term in office, was appointed with 74 senators voting in favor and 24 voting against the appointment.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.