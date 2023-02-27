Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine receives $1.25 billion tranche of $9.9 billion in aid from US

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2023 12:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine on Feb. 27 received the first installment of $1.25 billion out of the $9.9 billion promised by the US government for 2023, according to Ukraine's Finance Ministry.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her visit to Kyiv on Feb. 27 and thanked her for the U.S.'s continued financial support for Ukraine.

"Thanks to the financing involved, we will continue to be able to maintain the stability of the functioning of the state administration system and ensure the priority social expenditures of the state budget," Marchenko noted.

During their meeting, they also discussed the financial needs of Ukraine in 2023, Russian sanctions, and Ukraine's post-war recovery.

According to the press statement, the financial assistance will be directed towards reimbursing the state budget expenses incurred for various purposes, including pension payments, housing subsidies, support for internally displaced persons (IDPs), and payment to employees of first response services.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
