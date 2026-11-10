Ukraine passes bill targeting bribery of foreign officials

Ukraine's parliament passed a bill on Nov. 10 tightening penalties for bribery of foreign public officials in international business transactions.

The bill, initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, is part of Ukraine's efforts to combat international corruption and meet its commitments on the path to EU membership.

Its adoption is a necessary step toward completing Ukraine's accession to the Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions (OECD), which provides for cooperation between countries in investigating corruption offenses.

"For Ukraine, this means tougher penalties for international corruption, strengthening the trust of our partners, and fulfilling our commitments as part of the European Union accession negotiations," President's Office Head Kyrylo Budanov wrote on social media.

The bill addresses cases in which foreign public officials are offered or given bribes to secure favorable contracts or other improper advantages in international business dealings.

According to Serhii Ionushas, head of the parliamentary law enforcement committee, the bill aims to improve criminal and criminal procedure laws, strengthen accountability mechanisms, and close legislative gaps.