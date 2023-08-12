Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia wants to colonize moon

by Abbey Fenbert August 12, 2023 3:28 AM 2 min read
The launch of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar expedition on July 14, 2023, a month before Russia's Luna-25 mission to the moon's south pole. (Photo by R. Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state space agency Roscosmos launched its first lunar expedition in 50 years on Aug. 11.

"Russia not only returns to the Moon, but makes a step to stay there for a long time," Roscosmos said in a joint statement with Russian state news agency TASS.

The unmanned Luna-25 mission is aiming for the moon's south pole, which scientists believe could contain water, raising "the possibility of a future human colony on the moon," according to the Guardian.

But according to analysts, Russia's aims are more political than scientific.

"Luna-25 plays today a mostly psychological and propaganda role for the Kremlin," Pavel Luzin, an expert on the Russian aerospace industry, told the Guardian. "It needs to demonstrate that it is capable to do something even without the west.”

International sanctions following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have taken their toll on Moscow's space program. Luna-25 offers a chance to recapture lost glory as Russia's isolation deepens.

The timing of the launch also suggests Russia hopes to prove itself in a competitive race.

In July, India launched Chandrayaan-3, another mission to the moon's previously unexplored south pole. While both launches are scheduled for the end of August, Roscosmos said that "if successful," Luna-25 would make Russia "the first" nation to land in the lunar south pole.

"There is enough space for everyone on the moon," Roscosmos said in a statement published by Reuters.

Ukraine war latest: Child killed in Russian Kinzhal attack aimed at airfield in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Key developments on Aug. 11: * Russian forces hit Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast with Kinzhal missiles, killing 1 child * Missile debris fall on children’s hospital in Kyiv * Zelensky pledges all enlistment office chiefs to be dismissed following corruption charges * Drone intercepted in Moscow, mayor…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.