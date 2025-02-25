The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine needs $524 billion for recovery, reconstruction after 3 years of Russia's full-scale war

by Kateryna Hodunova February 25, 2025 3:47 PM 2 min read
Destroyed buildings are seen on March 03, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. Russia continues assault on Ukraine's major cities, including the capital Kyiv, a week after launching a large-scale invasion of the country. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine after three years of Russia's full-scale invasion will be $524 billion over the next decade, the U.N. reported on Feb. 25, citing data from Ukraine's government, the World Bank, the European Commission, and the U.N.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been attacking Ukrainian cities and villages daily, destroying residential buildings, critical infrastructure, cultural heritage sites, and sports venues, among other facilities.

The required reconstruction costs are 2.8 times higher than Ukraine's nominal GDP for 2024, according to the report.

Direct losses in Ukraine reached $176 billion at the end of December 2024 compared to $152 billion in February last year, the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4) by the World Bank estimated.

Housing, transportation, energy, trade and industry, and education sectors have suffered the most from Russian attacks, the report read.

Some 13% of Ukraine's total housing stock was damaged or destroyed, affecting over 2.5 million homes.

In the energy sector, the number of damaged or destroyed assets, including production, transmission, distribution, and district heating infrastructure, increased by 70%.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kyiv oblasts sustained nearly 72% of the total damage.

In negotiations with Russia, Trump is repeating his ‘complete disaster’ peace deal with Taliban
Donald Trump is elected U.S. president after criticizing a war abroad and calling for its end. He negotiates a deal with an adversary of the United States under heavy sanctions, cutting an ally out of their own country’s peace talks. The disastrous deal is viewed as a surrender
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Kateryna Hodunova
2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Updated: Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
11:54 PM

Trump refuses to label Putin a dictator.

"I don't use those words lightly... I think we're going to see how it all works out," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 when asked if he would call Vladimir Putin a dictator the same way he labeled President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.