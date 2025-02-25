Ukraine needs $524 billion for recovery, reconstruction after 3 years of Russia's full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

The cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine after three years of Russia's full-scale invasion will be $524 billion over the next decade, the U.N. reported on Feb. 25, citing data from Ukraine's government, the World Bank, the European Commission, and the U.N.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been attacking Ukrainian cities and villages daily, destroying residential buildings, critical infrastructure, cultural heritage sites, and sports venues, among other facilities.

The required reconstruction costs are 2.8 times higher than Ukraine's nominal GDP for 2024, according to the report.

Direct losses in Ukraine reached $176 billion at the end of December 2024 compared to $152 billion in February last year, the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA4) by the World Bank estimated.

Housing, transportation, energy, trade and industry, and education sectors have suffered the most from Russian attacks, the report read.

Some 13% of Ukraine's total housing stock was damaged or destroyed, affecting over 2.5 million homes.

In the energy sector, the number of damaged or destroyed assets, including production, transmission, distribution, and district heating infrastructure, increased by 70%.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Kyiv oblasts sustained nearly 72% of the total damage.