Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, NATO, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Ukraine must 'build NATO on its territory' if not invited to alliance, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 12, 2025 7:02 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is not giving up on its NATO aspirations, but if denied an invitation to the alliance, it "must build NATO on its territory" by strengthening the military, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Economist in an interview published on Feb. 12.

"We have to double it. Double. To be on the same level as the Russian army," Zelensky said.

Ukraine officially applied to join NATO in September 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion. While NATO members asserted at the 2024 summit in Washington, D.C., that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible," they have yet to extend a formal invitation.

Zelensky acknowledged in the interview that Ukraine's accession to NATO is unlikely due to opposition from the U.S., Germany, and Hungary, but believes the latter would change its mind if U.S. President Donald Trump asked.

He believes Trump could provide security guarantees to Ukraine without even having to discuss them with Russia and that Europe could help finance Ukraine's defense, with "missiles, long-distance missiles and Patriot (air-defense systems).”

When asked whether he had a plan B if all of the above did not work out, Zelensky replied, "This is plan B."

Ukraine has relied on NATO member states for military aid in its defense against Russia's full-scale invasion. Ukraine regularly holds visits and summits with NATO leaders.

Ukraine’s army is reforming its structure. Will it help the fight against Russia?
As Ukraine nears the fourth year of full-scale war with Russia, it is launching a major army reform aimed at improving its efficiency and organization on the battlefield. “We need the corps system,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 3, adding: “Today we discussed approaches to the appointme…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:23 PM
Video

Russia's growing shadow fleet sends a dangerous signal, expert warns.

Russia has resorted to a "shadow fleet" to transport its oil and gas to get around Western sanctions and price caps. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Transatlantic Security Initiative, to find out what options the West has and how dangerous the shadow fleet actually is.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.