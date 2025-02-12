Ukraine must 'build NATO on its territory' if not invited to alliance, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is not giving up on its NATO aspirations, but if denied an invitation to the alliance, it "must build NATO on its territory" by strengthening the military, President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Economist in an interview published on Feb. 12.

"We have to double it. Double. To be on the same level as the Russian army," Zelensky said.

Ukraine officially applied to join NATO in September 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion. While NATO members asserted at the 2024 summit in Washington, D.C., that Ukraine's path to membership is "irreversible," they have yet to extend a formal invitation.

Zelensky acknowledged in the interview that Ukraine's accession to NATO is unlikely due to opposition from the U.S., Germany, and Hungary, but believes the latter would change its mind if U.S. President Donald Trump asked.

He believes Trump could provide security guarantees to Ukraine without even having to discuss them with Russia and that Europe could help finance Ukraine's defense, with "missiles, long-distance missiles and Patriot (air-defense systems).”

When asked whether he had a plan B if all of the above did not work out, Zelensky replied, "This is plan B."

Ukraine has relied on NATO member states for military aid in its defense against Russia's full-scale invasion. Ukraine regularly holds visits and summits with NATO leaders.