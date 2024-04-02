Ukraine launches digital war damages register as basis for future reparations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainians whose property has been destroyed or damaged by Russia can now submit applications for compensation via an international digital register, which will be used "as the basis for future reparations" from Russia, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on April 2.

According to the latest estimation by the World Bank, the cost of Ukraine's post-war recovery and reconstruction has risen to $486 billion.

Around $300 billion of the Russian Central Bank's assets are frozen in the West. The Group of Seven (G7) nations pledged in October 2023 that Russian assets frozen in their jurisdictions would remain frozen until Moscow pays war reparations to Ukraine.

The digital register is accessible through Ukraine's e-governance mobile application Diia.

Diia "makes submitting applications to the registry simple, accessible, and secure," Fedorov said.

According to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, 18 Ukrainians submitted applications for compensation in the first hour that the register went live on Diia.

All Ukrainian property owners can submit evidence that their home, apartment, or country house has been destroyed or damaged, and the government plans to expand the registry beyond material damage.

"There will be an opportunity to submit applications to the register about forced displacement, damage to life, health, torture, and sexual violence," Fedorov said.

The ministry also plans for businesses and the state to be able to submit damage claims.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on March 5 that London is prepared to loan Kyiv all the assets of the Russian central bank frozen in the U.K. on the basis that Moscow will be forced to pay reparations to Ukraine after the all-out war.