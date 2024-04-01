Japan provides Ukraine with $118 million grant for healthcare, reconstruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japan provided Ukraine with $118 million in aid as part of two World Bank projects, Ukraine's Finance Ministry reported on April 1.

According to the Finance Ministry, Japan was the third-largest financial aid donor to Ukraine in 2023, providing $3.7 billion in support to Ukraine's state budget.

The aid included a $70 million grant for the World Bank's "Health Enhancement And Lifesaving" (HEAL Ukraine) project, which aims to improve access to essential health care and restore medical institutions, such as hospitals.

Another $48.2 million is earmarked for the World Bank's "Housing Repair to Restore People's Rights and Opportunities" (HOPE) project.

The project assists Ukraine in compensating homeowners whose apartments or houses have been damaged by the Russian invasion. The compensation covers small to medium-sized repairs, such as replacing broken windows or fixing damaged roofs.

"I am convinced that Japan's experience in the implementation of reconstruction projects, as well as the World Bank's flexibility and adaptability to emergency conditions, will help to quickly initiate and implement socially important projects to help Ukraine," Deputy Minister Finance Minister Olga Zykova said.

Japan hosted the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo in February, attended by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.