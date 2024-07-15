Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, Security agreements, War
Ukraine is expecting to sign security agreements with 9 more countries, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 15, 2024 5:26 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference on July 15, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukraine is discussing bilateral security agreements with nine more countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 15 during a press conference in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian government is seeking to sign security agreements with 32 countries in total. Ukraine has already signed security agreements with 23 countries, Zelensky said.

The security agreements cover humanitarian, military, reconstruction, and financial assistance for Ukraine.

The signed agreements are worth $38 billion, according to the president.

"I believe this is a powerful result," he added.

Ukraine has recently signed security agreements with Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania on the sidelines of the NATO summit, based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2023.

The President's Office is now working on agreements with Czechia, Slovenia, and Ireland, Zelensky said earlier on Telegram.

NATO summit ends with 32 countries signing Ukraine Compact
“This historic Compact creates a unified and comprehensive security architecture to support Ukraine today and in the future, in war and in peace,” a White House press briefing said.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
News Feed

5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
