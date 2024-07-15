Ukraine is expecting to sign security agreements with 9 more countries, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is discussing bilateral security agreements with nine more countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 15 during a press conference in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian government is seeking to sign security agreements with 32 countries in total. Ukraine has already signed security agreements with 23 countries, Zelensky said.

The security agreements cover humanitarian, military, reconstruction, and financial assistance for Ukraine.

The signed agreements are worth $38 billion, according to the president.

"I believe this is a powerful result," he added.

Ukraine has recently signed security agreements with Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania on the sidelines of the NATO summit, based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2023.

The President's Office is now working on agreements with Czechia, Slovenia, and Ireland, Zelensky said earlier on Telegram.