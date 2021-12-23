Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine International Airlines to resume transatlantic flights in 2022

by Dylan Carter December 23, 2021 8:27 PM 1 min read
Ukraine International Airlines plane at the Kyiv Boryspil International Airport. (flyuia.com)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is set to resume direct flights to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport in the summer of 2022, according to information available on the UIA booking system.

It is currently impossible to take a direct flight from Ukraine to the U.S. or Canada.

UIA first began to halt direct flights to the U.S. and Canada in March 2020 due to anti-epidemic measures and economic pressures created by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, UIA’s long-range aircraft have remained grounded at its base at Kyiv Boryspil International Airport.

According to information from flight tracking site Flight Aware, the last scheduled non-stop flight from Kyiv to New York was canceled on May 23, 2020. The last flight to Toronto departed on Aug. 29, 2020.

UIA had originally planned to relaunch flights to New York in December 2020, including a refueling stop-over in Iceland. However, this never materialized.

Tickets have now gone on sale for direct flights to New York from June 2. Tickets to Toronto are available to purchase for flights from June 1. Economy tickets cost $368 and $409 respectively.

UIA possesses two long-range aircraft, one Boeing 767-300ER and one Boeing 777-200ER.

Transatlantic flights have been notoriously difficult to maintain during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many major airlines are only now resuming long-haul tourist flights across the Atlantic, many of which with reduced frequency. Reuters reported on Dec. 9 that aviation giant American Airlines would be slashing the frequency of its transatlantic flights next summer.

In 2020, UIA recorded a net loss of nearly $170 million as a result of economic pressures caused by the global pandemic. This year has seen an uptake in business for UIA. In the first nine months of 2021, the company recorded a net profit of $40 million, pulling it out of the red.

Dylan Carter
Dylan Carter
Business reporter
Dylan Carter is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied modern languages at the University College of London and Paris Sorbonne IV. He worked as an assistant lecturer at the Kyiv School of Economics and at Ukrinform before joining the Kyiv Post in June 2021.Read more
