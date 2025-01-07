Ukrainian forces in Kursk Oblast fend off almost 100 Russian assaults in a day, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces repelled 94 Russian ground assaults in Russia's Kursk Oblast over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 7 amid escalating hostilities in the region.

This represents nearly half of the skirmishes over the past day, as the military reported 218 clashes across the front.

On Jan. 5, Ukraine launched renewed offensive operations in the Russian region, which is seen as crucial for any possible peace negotiations.

The Russian Defense Ministry alleged on Jan. 6 that the Ukrainian advance was halted and that Ukraine's primary units were destroyed near Berdin, a settlement along a road leading northeast to the city of Kursk.

Ukraine has not commented on the claims and provided limited information on the operation.

The U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said that between Jan. 5 and 6, Ukrainian forces advanced in southern Berdin, central Russkoye Porechnoye, and central Novosotnitsky, all northeast of Sudzha, a key Ukraine-held town in the region.

The ISW analysts speculated that these attacks "may be the beginning stages of a concerted Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast or elsewhere in the theater."

In the meantime, Russian forces took advantage of Ukrainian activity to attack elsewhere in the Kursk Oblast salient, apparently advancing west of Malaya Loknya, according to the ISW.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukrainian forces launched a large-scale operation in Kursk Oblast in early August, allegedly capturing up to 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian soil. Since then, Russia has deployed reinforcements — including North Korean soldiers — in the area and reportedly retook around half of the lost territory.

Outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Jan. 6 that Ukrainian positions in Russia's Kursk Oblast could play an important role in possible talks with Russia.

Prospects of negotiations in 2025 are hotly discussed amid U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledges to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.