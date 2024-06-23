Skip to content
Explosions reported in Yevpatoria in Russian-occupied Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 24, 2024 12:14 AM 1 min read
A neon piece depicting Crimea, part of a broader work by Ukrainian artist Nikita Kadan, during the exhibition "The Artist as Prophet" at the Weisser Elefant gallery on July 29, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. (Omer Messinger/Getty Images)
Explosions were reported in Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea around 10 p.m. on June 23, according to the news outlet Suspilne Crimea, which cited residents.

One resident described hearing two powerful explosions that shook the windows, as well as the sound of sirens throughout the city, Suspilne Crimea reported.

Yevpatoria is a resort city in western Crimea, located north of Sevastopol.

Russian Defense Ministry had claimed hours earlier that Ukraine had launched an attack against Sevastopol with five U.S.-made long-range ATACMS missiles. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol, claimed that three people were killed, including two children, and almost 100 were injured in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports, and Ukraine has not commented on the news at the time of this publication.

Russia claims Ukraine attacked Sevastopol with 5 ATACMS missiles, killing 3
Russian Defense Ministry claimed on June 23 that Ukraine had launched an attack against Sevastopol, a city in Russian-occupied Crimea, with five U.S.-made long-range ATACMS missiles.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

10:09 PM

Ukraine working on securing more air defense, Zelensky says.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his regular evening address on June 23, said that Ukraine is continuing to work on securing more air defense systems, and that the next weeks in June and July should be "no less productive" than May and the first half of June.
8:47 PM

No point in peace talks, General Budanov says.

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer published June 23 that peace talks are pointless because the only option is to reclaim occupied territory.
