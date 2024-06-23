Explosions reported in Yevpatoria in Russian-occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Yevpatoria in occupied Crimea around 10 p.m. on June 23, according to the news outlet Suspilne Crimea, which cited residents.

One resident described hearing two powerful explosions that shook the windows, as well as the sound of sirens throughout the city, Suspilne Crimea reported.

Yevpatoria is a resort city in western Crimea, located north of Sevastopol.

Russian Defense Ministry had claimed hours earlier that Ukraine had launched an attack against Sevastopol with five U.S.-made long-range ATACMS missiles. Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government of Sevastopol, claimed that three people were killed, including two children, and almost 100 were injured in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify these reports, and Ukraine has not commented on the news at the time of this publication.