Satellite images show Russia's Shahed warehouse destruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Naval Forces on June 23 published satellite images which confirm the destruction of storage and preparation sites for Shahed-136/Geranium-2 drones in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

The military said that training buildings as well as command and communication points for these drone crews were destroyed. The Naval Forces carried out the attack in cooperation with Ukraine's Security Service (SBU).

Ukraine's strikes reportedly killed instructors who were training personnel to launch the Shaheds, as well as cadets being trained to carry out attacks on Ukrainian territory using these drones. The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify this information.

The attack most likely took place overnight on June 21 when the General Staff reported Ukrainian strikes against four oil refineries inside Russia. That same night, Defense Forces attacked Russian radar stations and reconnaissance centers in the Bryansk region and occupied Crimea, Shahed storage site in Krasnodar region.

Krasnodar Krai is located in southern Russia and borders Rostov and Stavropol regions as well as Kerch Strait, a strategically important waterway that connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.