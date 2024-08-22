Ukraine hits Russian platoon base in Kursk region with US glide bombs, commander says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine’s Air Force hit a platoon base in Russia’s Kursk region with high-precision U.S. GBU-39 bombs on Aug. 22, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

The strike comes amid Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region, which started on Aug. 6.

"A drone command post, a radio-electronic warfare unit, equipment, weapons, and up to 40 Russian service members were hit," Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

Oleshchuk published a video showing the attack, which happened at 4 p.m. local time on Aug. 22.

He did not disclose any further details on the consequences of the attack and how many Russian soldiers were injured and killed.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Aug. 20 that Kyiv had advanced between 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast as the unprecedented incursion enters its third week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 22, while visiting the border areas in Sumy Oblast, that Ukraine had captured another Russian settlement in Kursk Oblast, as well as more Russian prisoners of war.