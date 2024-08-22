Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kursk incursion, Ukrainian Air Force, War
Edit post

Ukraine hits Russian platoon base in Kursk region with US glide bombs, commander says

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 22, 2024 9:43 PM 1 min read
A screenshot from the video purportedly showing explosions at a Russian platoon base following a Ukrainian air attack on Aug. 22, 2024. (Mykola Oleshchuk/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine’s Air Force hit a platoon base in Russia’s Kursk region with high-precision U.S. GBU-39 bombs on Aug. 22,  Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

The strike comes amid Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region, which started on Aug. 6.

"A drone command post, a radio-electronic warfare unit, equipment, weapons, and up to 40 Russian service members were hit," Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

Oleshchuk published a video showing the attack, which happened at 4 p.m. local time on Aug. 22.

He did not disclose any further details on the consequences of the attack and how many Russian soldiers were injured and killed.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said on Aug. 20 that Kyiv had advanced between 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast as the unprecedented incursion enters its third week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 22, while visiting the border areas in Sumy Oblast, that Ukraine had captured another Russian settlement in Kursk Oblast, as well as more Russian prisoners of war.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv launches counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, reportedly advancing 2 square km
Key developments on Aug. 22: * Ukraine launches counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast, advancing 2 square km, brigade says * Ukraine hits train ferry at Kavkaz port in Krasnodar Krai, Russia claims * Ukrainian official rejects Putin’s accusations of attempted attack on Kursk nuclear plant * Russia bu…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.