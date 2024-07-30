Ukraine hit oil depot in Russia's Kursk Oblast, General Staff reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck the oil depot Logistics Center №43 in the village of Vozy in Russia's Kursk Oblast overnight on July 30, the General Staff reported.

Earlier in the day, Governor Alexei Smirnov claimed that four Ukrainian missiles were intercepted by air defenses over the Kurchatovsky and Oktyabrsky districts.

The attack, carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in cooperation with the Armed Forces, caused a fire at an oil depot, according to the Ukrainian military.

More information on the consequences of the oil depot's damage is still being clarified.

On July 29, Ukraine's General Staff said that its forces had struck at least four power substations in Kursk Oblast.

Smirnov also claimed that Ukrainian drones struck an oil depot in the oblast overnight on July 28-29, causing at least three fuel tanks to catch fire. The governor did not specify which facility was hit.

On July 28, the SBU, in cooperation with the Ukrainian military, hit the Polyova oil depot in Kursk Oblast, the General Staff confirmed.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have been regularly attacking military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.