Ukraine hits substations in Russia's Kursk Oblast, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have struck a number of traction substations in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's General Staff said on July 29.

In recent days, Russian authorities claimed drone attacks on the region. According to Russia's Defense Ministry, 19 drones were shot down over Kursk Oblast last night.

While Russia's air defense was allegedly active, explosions were reported near at least four substations, Ukraine's military said. After the attack, power outages were reported in the Ponyrovsky, Solntsevsky and Kursky districts of Kursk Oblast.

The attacks were carried out by the Special Service of Ukraine's (SBU) Special Operations Center, along with other components of the Defense Forces, according to the statement.

"Russian industry that works for the war against Ukraine is a legitimate target for our troops," the General Staff said.

"These facilities, among other things, ensure the functioning of the Russian railway, which transports weapons and military equipment to support its occupation army."

Overnight on July 28, the SBU, in cooperation with the Ukrainian military, hit the Polyova oil depot in Kursk Oblast, the General Staff confirmed.

Kursk Oblast lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have been regularly attacking military facilities and infrastructure in Russian regions bordering Ukraine.